Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Post & Schell on Friday removed a quantum meruit lawsuit against Miller Brothers and Harry B. Miller III to Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Parker Pallett Slezak & Russell on behalf of The Autobarn Inc. and Thomas Showalter, seeks compensation for recovery and cleanup operations after the defendants' involvement in a motor vehicle collision. The case is 1:22-cv-03374, Autobarn Inc. et al. v. Miller Brothers Division of Wampole-Miller Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 30, 2022, 5:03 PM