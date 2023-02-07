The Attorney Threw the Complaint in the Garbage: Inside the ...

News From Law.com

A Florida judge denied a motion to vacate a $740 million defamation jury verdict centered around a decades-long spat between the sons of a deceased Turkish real estate tycoon over a multibillion-dollar inheritance. Jeremy Friedman and Craig Down, partners at the Downs Law Group in Miami, were among the attorneys for the plaintiff Mehmet Tatlici, in the case in which Palm Beach Circuit Judge Scott Kerner entered an order denying the defendant, Ugur Tatlici's, motion to vacate.

February 07, 2023, 5:15 PM