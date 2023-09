News From Law.com

The relationship between attorneys and marketing and business development professionals in Big Law firms is changing. While the roles were historically viewed as something of "attorney concierges"—people who took direction from the attorneys in hopes of assisting in generating more business—more law firms are starting to empower business development officers to proactively generate business tips and leads for partners and the firm.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 14, 2023, 1:44 PM

nature of claim: /