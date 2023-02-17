New Suit

The Armand Hammer Foundation filed a conversion lawsuit against the Hammer International Foundation on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Reicker Pfau Pyle & McRoy, accuses AHF board member Rex Alexander and other individuals of wrongfully taking steps to transfer artwork and other AHF assets to HIF in Florida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01215, Armand Hammer Foundation Inc. v. Hammer International Foundation.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 17, 2023, 5:11 PM