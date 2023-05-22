New Suit - Securities Class Action

Toronto-Dominion Bank and certain executives were hit with a securities class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint was brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Saxena White P.A. on behalf of holders of First Horizon Corp. securities who accuse the defendants of abandoning a proposed $13.4 billion acquisition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02763, The Arbitrage Fund v. The Toronto-Dominion Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 6:35 PM

Plaintiffs

The Arbitrage Fund

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Bharat B. Masrani

Kelvin VI Luan Tran

Leo Salom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws