New Suit - Freedom of Information Act - FOIA

Davis Wright Tremaine filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of the Appeal Inc. and its former senior fact checker and researcher Ethan Corey. The suit, against the Office of Justice Programs, a division of the U.S. Department of Justice, seeks records related to the agency's information on pre-2019 jail death data, federal law enforcement agency death data and post-2019 state and local jail death data. The case is 5:22-cv-02111, The Appeal, Inc. et al v. United States Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs.

Government

November 29, 2022, 5:51 AM