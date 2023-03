News From Law.com

Getting deals done in 2022 was no easy feat. Amid a backdrop of geopolitical upheaval, inflation and intensifying regulatory oversight, valuing and completing deals became significantly more complex. The winners of this year's American Lawyer Dealmakers of the Year navigated novel issues for emerging companies, intense public scrutiny, deals with no obvious seller, bankruptcy overlays, unique go-shops and so much more.

March 27, 2023, 3:15 PM

