New Suit - Trademark

The American Automobile Association, better known as AAA or 'Triple A,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against AAA Tire Shop and Emad Azzam on Thursday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Covington & Burling and Lightfoot Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00494, American Automobile Association Inc. v. AAA Tire Shop LLC et al.

Automotive

December 15, 2022, 7:36 PM