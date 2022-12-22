New Suit - Trademark

The American Automobile Association sued AAA Parts and Towing LLC and Nabil Salamey Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court over trademark infringement and cybersquatting claims. The court action accuses the defendants of using the 'AAA' marks for automobile body parts, automobile towing and automobile-related repair services. The suit is backed by Covington & Burling and Kerr, Russell and Weber. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-13097, The American Automobile Association, Inc. v. AAA Parts and Towing, LLC et al.

Automotive

December 22, 2022, 8:34 AM