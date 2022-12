New Suit - Trademark

The American Automobile Association filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Western District Court. The suit, filed by Phillips Lytle, targets AAA Gift & Fashion. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00925, The American Automobile Association, Inc. v. AAA Gift & Fashion et al.

Automotive

November 30, 2022, 6:12 PM