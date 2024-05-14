Who Got The Work

Carl Mazurek of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for A24 Films, an award-winning independent production company, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 1 in New York Southern District Court by Covington & Burling on behalf of American Automobile Association, also known as 'Triple A' or 'AAA,' accuses the defendant of offering membership club services such as early access and live entertainment events under the confusingly similar brand 'AAA24.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:24-cv-01598, The American Automobile Association, Inc. v. A24 Films LLC.

Automotive

May 14, 2024, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

The American Automobile Association, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Covington & Burling

defendants

A24 Films LLC

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims