Carl Mazurek of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for A24 Films, an award-winning independent production company, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 1 in New York Southern District Court by Covington & Burling on behalf of American Automobile Association, also known as 'Triple A' or 'AAA,' accuses the defendant of offering membership club services such as early access and live entertainment events under the confusingly similar brand 'AAA24.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:24-cv-01598, The American Automobile Association, Inc. v. A24 Films LLC.
Automotive
May 14, 2024, 12:16 PM