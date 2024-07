News From Law.com International

Charles Martin, who was senior partner at the U.K.-based independent firm Macfarlanes for 12 years, retired four years ago, having reached the firm's mandatory retirement age of 60. But now, the man who spent his entire legal career at Macfarlanes, has taken on an advisory role with another independent law firm—the elite French firm Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier.

July 11, 2024, 6:16 PM