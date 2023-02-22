New Suit - ERISA

Schulte Roth & Zabel filed an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of the Amalgamated National Health Fund, The National Plus Plan and other plaintiffs. The suit, which pertains to delinquent fund contributions, brings claims against Hickey Freeman Tailored Clothing Inc. and Stephen Granovsky. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01428, The Amalgamated National Health Fund et al v. Hickey Freeman Tailored Clothing, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 22, 2023, 7:39 AM