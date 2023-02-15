The Am Law 200 Backed Away From Litigation Funding in 2022 |...

News From Law.com

The growth of new capital commitments by U.S. commercial litigation financiers has accelerated every year since 2019. But while this is one of many signs the industry is maturing, data shows that only a infinitesimal minority of civil cases in the U.S. have any involvement from third-party funders. New capital commitments for commercial cases amounted to $3.2 billion in 2022, a 16% increase over 2021's $2.8 billion, according to a newly released report by legal advisory firm Westfleet Advisors. The $2.8 billion of capital committed in 2021 marked an 11% increase over 2020's $2.5 billion, which itself was a 6% increase over the previous year.

