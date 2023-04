News From Law.com

The nation's largest firms grew their equity ranks in 2022, despite profit pressures and demand constraints. In this analysis as part of our coverage of The 2023 Am Law 100, Andrew Maloney looks at the reason for the growth, the wide variance in approach to leverage among the Am Law 100 and what we can expect for 2023.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 18, 2023, 10:03 AM

