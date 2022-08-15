New Suit - Contract

Reed Smith filed a lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court accusing TGVZG LLC of creating fraudulent loan documents in order to misappropriate over $99,000. The suit, brought on behalf of the Allere Group and Barney P. Bolt Jr., further alleges that the defendants unlawfully declared a UCC-1 against Allere, then used the fraudulent loan documents and UCC-1 to freeze certain Allere receivables. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03249, The Allere Group Professional Corporation et al v. TGVZG, LLC.

Business Services

August 15, 2022, 6:29 PM