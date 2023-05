Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ocean Peace Inc. to Alaska District Court. The complaint, over alleged property damage, was filed by Bauer Moynihan & Johnson on behalf of Adak Petroleum LLC, Aleut Enterprise LLC and the Aleut Corporation. The case is 3:23-cv-00120, The Aleut Corporation et al v. Ocean Peace, Inc.

Alaska

May 26, 2023, 4:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Adak Petroleum, LLC

Aleut Enterprise LLC

The Aleut Corporation

Plaintiffs

Bauer Moynihan & Johnson LLP

defendants

Ocean Peace, Inc.

defendant counsels

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference