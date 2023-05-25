The 5th Circuit Refuses to Guess: Judges Turn to Texas Supre...

News From Law.com

Unable to resolve questions concerning the statute of limitations for the personal injury case of two flight attendants, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is asking for guidance from the Texas Supreme Court. In Sanders v. The Boeing Co., the Fifth Circuit revisited the complaint of Lee Marvin Sanders and Matthew Sodrok, United Airlines flight attendants, who suffered permanent hearing damage when a smoke detector on a Boeing 737-824 improperly activated.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 5:29 PM

