Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Capital Group to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Irma, was filed by Becker & Poliakoff on behalf of the 5838 Condominium Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-23056, The 5838 Condominium, Inc. v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 6:01 PM