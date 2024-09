News From Law.com International

Even in a down market, none of the Asia Pacific's top 50 largest law firms by head count eased up on hiring. About 87% of the top 50 largest law firms in the region boosted their talent bench, with eight firms reporting head count growth of over 30%. To no one's surprise, the majority (33) of the 50 largest law firms in the region are based in mainland China.

September 16, 2024, 5:00 PM