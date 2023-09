News From Law.com International

This chart details the profit per equity partner figures of the 100 largest law firms by gross revenue, meaning there is the potential for firms with higher PEP to not be on this list if they were not on the Global 100 by revenue. Total equity partners among this group fell by 1.1%. The average PEP among these 100 firms is $2.16 million, a 3% decline from last year.

September 19, 2023, 5:00 AM

