New Suit - FOIA

The Internal Revenue Service was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, filed by Gunster on behalf of Marc Julien and the 2005 Robert Julien Family Delaware Dynasty Trust, seeks records related to the plaintiffs' annual return of foreign trusts and receipt of foreign gifts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80756, The 2005 Robert Julien Family Delaware Dynasty Trust et al v. Internal Revenue Service.

Government

May 09, 2023, 12:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Marc Julien

The 2005 Robert Julien Family Delaware Dynasty Trust

Lazer Aptheker Rosella Yedid

Gunster

defendants

Internal Revenue Service

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act