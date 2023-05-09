The Internal Revenue Service was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, filed by Gunster on behalf of Marc Julien and the 2005 Robert Julien Family Delaware Dynasty Trust, seeks records related to the plaintiffs' annual return of foreign trusts and receipt of foreign gifts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80756, The 2005 Robert Julien Family Delaware Dynasty Trust et al v. Internal Revenue Service.
Government
May 09, 2023, 12:56 PM