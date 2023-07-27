The 1,800-Hour Year: Pipe Dream or Essential for Lawyers Wel...

News From Law.com

While the 1,800-hour year remains a pie in the sky for many Big Law attorneys, law firms' failure to address billable expectations within the realm of their mental health efforts are rending on-site therapists, flexible work arrangements and vacation time ineffective. "As long as an associate's entire worth is measured by the billable hour, no mental health/well being initiative will be successful," said a Holland & Knight associate. "The constant threat of job or compensation loss (on top of other issues outside an associate's control, i.e. utilization, collections, etc. that are directly tied to billables) will never allow associates to actually take advantage of any mental health programs."

July 27, 2023, 12:51 PM

