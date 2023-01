News From Law.com

Why should insurance agents, brokers and executives take note of the financials related to the ZIP codes where policyholders and prospects reside? Because insured-property ZIP codes are one of the factors underwriters consider when quoting the premium for a given policy. ZIP codes also can inform historic risk monitoring as well as provide insight into property history, crime rates and road conditions. Here are the most expensive ZIP codes of 2022.

Property & Casualty

January 23, 2023, 11:00 PM