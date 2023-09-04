McGuireWoods partners Edwin E. Brooks, Nicholas J. Hoffman and associate Cassandra M. Burns have stepped in as defense counsel to National Oilwell Varco Group Welfare Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the wrongful denial of benefits, was filed July 19 in California Central District Court by Fultz Maddox Dickens on behalf of THC - Orange County, doing business as Kindred Hospital Westminster. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, is 8:23-cv-01296, Thc-Orange County, LLC et al National Oilwell Vargo Group Welfare Plan et al.
Health Care
September 04, 2023, 10:14 AM