Who Got The Work

McGuireWoods partners Edwin E. Brooks, Nicholas J. Hoffman and associate Cassandra M. Burns have stepped in as defense counsel to National Oilwell Varco Group Welfare Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the wrongful denial of benefits, was filed July 19 in California Central District Court by Fultz Maddox Dickens on behalf of THC - Orange County, doing business as Kindred Hospital Westminster. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, is 8:23-cv-01296, Thc-Orange County, LLC et al National Oilwell Vargo Group Welfare Plan et al.

Health Care

September 04, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Thc - Orange County, LLC d/b/a Kindred Hospital Westminster

Thc-Orange County, LLC

Plaintiffs

Fultz Maddox Dickens PLC

defendants

National Oilwell Varco Group Welfare Plan

National Oilwell Varco L.P.

National Oilwell Varco, L.P.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations