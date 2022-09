Removed To Federal Court

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Unitrin Auto & Home Insurance Co., a Kemper company, to Washington Western District Court. The suit, involving water damage claims, was filed by Buchalter on behalf of Michael Thayer. The case is 2:22-cv-01332, Thayer v. Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 21, 2022, 2:49 PM