Thats Wrong for Several Reasons: 4 Judges Dissent in This Di...

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit displayed a deep divide on a First Amendment issue, with the majority ruling journalists cannot circumvent official government channels when investigating government activity. The court, hearing an appeal en banc after two Fifth Circuit panels had decided otherwise in 2021 and 2022, turned around and affirmed a district court's judgment granting City of Laredo police officers qualified immunity. The majority decision was accompanied by four separate dissents in which six circuit judges participated in three and seven participated in one.

January 24, 2024, 3:03 PM

