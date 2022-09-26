Thats Not True: New Report Is Good News for Defense Bar, Pub...

News From Law.com

A Buffalo public defender celebrated the findings of a recent state report that indicates New York's 2020 cashless bail reform measures haven't resulted in a spike in recidivism or defaults on court appearances. A report by the New York Division of Criminal Justice report pointed to statistically insignificant changes in recidivism in New York City since a year before the measures went into effect, with rates of 19% in 2019, 22% in 2020, and 20% in 2021. Outside of New York City, it was 16%, 23%, and 21% for each of the same years, respectively.

New York

September 26, 2022, 6:16 PM