Thats Kind of Crazy: Lawyers Leverage Sworn Affidavit to Cli...

A pair of Georgia personal injury lawyers have settled a negligence complaint filed against a DeKalb County apartment complex for $1.5 million, but getting to the policy limit settlement required thorough vetting of the defendant's insurance providers. Now the Atlanta attorneys behind the seven-figure deal are urging other plaintiff counsel to remain diligent about securing valid proof of a defendant's insurance coverage. "Unfortunately, you just cannot rely on early representations or statements made about the extent of insurance," said Jeb Butler of Butler Kahn.

December 13, 2022, 1:07 PM