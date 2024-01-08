Thats Going to Lead to a Lot More Lawsuits: New Litigation T...

News From Law.com

Bill collectors who contact debtors via email could fall into a new litigation trap, as some debtors are filing suits claiming that emailed collection notices sent at night are in violation of federal law. The emerging conflict over electronic communications sent at the wrong time could bring new opportunities for lawyers representing debtors, and new headaches for collection agencies. But guidance from courts about whether such cases violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act appears to be lacking so far.

