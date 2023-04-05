Thats All You People Ever Do: Home Depot Faces Civil Rights ...

News From Law.com

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. was hit with a civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Connecticut. The plaintiff, a customer, alleged a Home Depot employee falsely accused her of stealing, and accosted the plaintiff, and used racial slurs. The plaintiff, Tamika Daniels, is represented by David N. Rosen of David N. Rosen & Associates. Spotted on Law.com Radar: The plaintiff and her friend, Emmanuel Ford, went to the Wallingford, Connecticut, branch of The Home Depot to get cans of paint mixed.

