That Was the Piggy Bank for Everyone: Lawyer for FTX Non-US ...

On the heels of a draft Chapter 11 plan being filed, the names of FTX customers outside the U.S. who are seeking relief in the crypto exchange's bankruptcy were released Wednesday. While there's an official committee that represents all unsecured creditors, the foreign creditors have formed an ad hoc committee represented by Eversheds Sutherland, led in the bankruptcy by Erin Broderick, the Chicago-based leader of the firm's cross-border restructuring practice.

Cryptocurrency

August 10, 2023, 1:11 PM

