Disqualified Fulton County judicial candidate Tiffani Johnson's bid to contest an order removing her from the race for Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee's seat fell flat on Thursday when DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey K. Hydrick upheld Office of State Administrative Hearings Judge Ronit Walker's order disqualifying the attorney's judicial candidacy.

Georgia

April 25, 2024, 5:27 PM

