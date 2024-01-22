That Just Doesnt Fly: Lawyers Salaries Off Limits as Exec Su...

News From Law.com

A former administrator accused in the thief of $3.2 million from a prominent New Jersey law firm lost her bid to obtain the firm's payroll and credit card records. Nicole Alexander sought to learn how much employees of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter were paid and what charges they made on their corporate American Express cards. But Superior Court Judge Daniel R. Lindemann of Union County ruled that Alexander failed to meet the applicable standards for such a far-reaching request.

January 22, 2024, 4:21 PM

