That Hurts Our Credibility: GCs Frustration Over Lack of Law...

News From Law.com

General counsel say they've grown exasperated by law firms' continued lack of transparency, especially related to billing—a shortcoming that's making it increasingly difficult for them to justify hefty outside counsel spending internally. More than a half-dozen legal chiefs from companies in a range of industries told Law.com that opaque billing practices, long a point of frustration, are becoming intolerable as their departments face escalating pressure to justify their budgets.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 26, 2024, 1:18 PM