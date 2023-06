New Suit - Consumer

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Friday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Dixon Injury Law on behalf of the owner of a 2020 RAM 1500. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00150, Tharpe v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

June 02, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

James Tharpe, Al

defendants

FCA US LLC

Bay Cars South, LLC

Fictitious Party Defendants A and B

Fictitious Party Defendants C and D

Fictitious Party Defendants E and F

Fictitious Party Defendants G through Z

Panhandle Automotive, Inc.

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims