Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Shegerian & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff claiming age and racial bias, as well as retaliation. The case is 2:22-cv-08322, Than v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 14, 2022, 8:29 PM