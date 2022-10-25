Who Got The Work

Tim Lowe of McDonald Hopkins and Matthew A. Grossman of Frantz, McConnell & Seymour have stepped in to represent Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The case, which arises from a Dec. 2021 breach impacting the protected health information and personally identifiable information of thousands of patients, was filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by Cole & Van Note. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer, is 3:22-cv-00315, Thai v. Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network, Inc.

Health Care

October 25, 2022, 8:06 AM