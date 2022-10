New Suit

Royal Caribbean Cruises was sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court for personal injury claims related to a cruise. The court action was filed by Aronfeld Trial Lawyers on behalf of Timothy Thacker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23492, Thacker v. Royal Caribbean Group.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 26, 2022, 12:58 PM