New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in Ohio Southern District Court alleging that Meta knowingly designed its platforms to have dangerous addictive properties. The court action, part of a recent wave of similar cases, pursues claims on behalf of a 22-year-old Ohio man who describes himself as a heavy user of social media. The lawsuit is backed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and the Gibbs Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03207, Thacker v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.