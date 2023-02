Who Got The Work

Nicole S. LeFave and Kimberly L. Kauffman of Littler Mendelson have stepped in to defend ManpowerGroup, a Wisconsin-based staffing agency, in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Jan. 10 in Texas Western District Court by Welmaker Law on behalf of April Thacker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam, is 5:23-cv-00041, Thacker v. ManpowerGroup US, Inc.

Business Services

February 27, 2023, 4:26 AM