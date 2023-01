New Suit - Employment

ManpowerGroup, a Wisconsin-based staffing agency, was sued Tuesday in Texas Western District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was filed by Welmaker Law on behalf of April Thacker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00041, Thacker v. ManpowerGroup US, Inc.

Business Services

January 10, 2023, 4:42 PM