Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at K&L Gates on Saturday removed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit against HSBC Holdings, the Hong Kong banking and financial service company, to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Kaiser Saurborn & Mair; and Singer Deutsch LLP on behalf of a former HSBC Insurance Agency president, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated for raising compliance and regulatory violation concerns and was subjected to discriminatory remarks based on race. The case is 1:22-cv-07120, Thacker v. HSBC.

Banking & Financial Services

August 22, 2022, 6:06 AM