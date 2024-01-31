Who Got The Work

Sheryl Koval Garko of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has entered an appearance for Carbonite, a cloud backup data protection company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts three patents, was filed Dec. 14 in Massachusetts District Court by the Harbor Law Group and Rabicoff Law on behalf of TG--2006 Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr., is 1:23-cv-13085, Tg--2006 Holdings, LLC v. Carbonite, LLC.

Cybersecurity

January 31, 2024, 8:58 AM

