New Suit - Contract

TForce Freight sued Cisco Systems on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court over a contract dispute. According to the complaint, after the defendant refused to accept a shipment of goods, the plaintiff auctioned off the freight, then later received a letter from the defendant's counsel demanding $2.2 million for the freight. The suit was filed by Price Meese Shulman & D'Arminio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03263, TForce Freight Inc. v. Cisco Systems Inc.

Technology

June 14, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Tforce Freight, Inc.

Price Meese Shulman & D'Arminio

Price Meese Shulman & D'Arminio, P.C.

defendants

Cisco Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 450/over alleged unfair trade or violations of commerce laws