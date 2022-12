Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoel Rives on Friday removed a lawsuit against Valley Mall to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, over a leasing agreement dispute, was filed by Ball Janik LLP on behalf of TF Union Gap. The case is 1:22-cv-03194, TF Union Gap WA LLC v. Valley Mall, LLC.

Real Estate

December 02, 2022, 8:52 PM