New Suit - Patent

Drone maker DJI Innovations and Iflight Technology were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which asserts four patents related to aircraft flight controls, was brought by McDermott Will & Emery, Baker Botts and Gillam & Smith on behalf of aviation manufacturer Textron. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00351, Textron Innovations Inc. v. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

September 09, 2022, 7:27 PM