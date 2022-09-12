New Suit - Patent

Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts four patents related to payment authorization technology, was filed by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and the Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Textile Computer Systems Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00940, Textile Computer Systems, Inc. v. Truist Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2022, 1:58 PM