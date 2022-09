New Suit - Patent

Regions Bank was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of Textile Computer Systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00939, Textile Computer Systems, Inc. v. Regions Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2022, 1:43 PM