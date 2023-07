New Suit - Copyright

Burlington Stores and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Albert Chang Law Offices on behalf of Texkhan, which asserts a textile design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05391, Texkhan, Inc. v. CHW, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 06, 2023, 3:42 PM

